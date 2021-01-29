CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees will interview four candidates for superintendent on Feb. 10, Feb. 11, Feb. 16 and Feb. 18.
The search comes months after current LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown announced he will step down at the end of the school year due to health concerns.
Candidates will spend their day touring schools and meeting in person and virtually with district and community stakeholders. Virtual community forums will be from 6-7 p.m. for candidates on their respective interview day. More details, including the Zoom link, will be released soon.
Each day will conclude with the candidate’s interview with the school board, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. in executive session.
The candidate list and interview schedule is as follows:
- E. Ted Knight, assistant superintendent of schools for Douglas County School District in Castle Rock, Colorado, will be interviewed Wednesday, Feb. 10.
- Stephen Newton, LCSD1's director of instruction, will be interviewed Thursday, Feb. 11.
- David Bartlett, LCSD1's assistant superintendent of support operations, will be interviewed Tuesday, Feb. 16.
- Margaret Crespo, Area Superintendent for Southwest for Boulder Valley School District in Boulder, Colorado, will be interviewed Thursday, Feb. 18.
Go to LCSD1's website, www.laramie1.org, under Featured Items on the homepage, to view candidates’ resumes.