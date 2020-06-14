CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 announced the winners of a handwashing competition nurses recently held for all students, according to a news release.
Kindergarten through third-grade students were given a coloring sheet for the competition, and fourth- through sixth-grade students were asked to create a poster showing the correct way to wash hands. The posters were required to be drawn by hand, no larger than 8.5” x 11” and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for handwashing.
Seventh- through 12th-grade students were given the choice to make a poster or video. The poster had to be 8.5” x 11” and follow CDC guidelines for handwashing. The video could be no longer than two minutes.
Each student, listed by grade level, will receive a high school T-shirt from his or her triad. The LCSD1 winners are:
• Kindergarten, Nikollai Minks, Alta Vista Elementary
• 1st grade, Claire Craig, Rossman Elementary
• 2nd grade, Kinzley Webber, Davis Elementary
• 3rd grade, Brooklyn Garcia, Rossman Elementary
• 4th grade, Shazana Ali, Pioneer Park Elementary
• 7th grade, Bethany Minks, Carey Junior High
• 8th grade, Lucas Roth, Carey Junior High
• 11th grade, Taylor Hunter, ADT
For more information, contact LCSD1 Head Nurse Janet Farmer at 307-771-2410.