CHEYENNE – Central High Assistant Principal Nicholas Lamp has been named the 2021 Wyoming Assistant Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a news release.
Lamp will be formally recognized during an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2020 NAASP Conference July 14-17 in Denver, and will be considered for the 2021 NASSP National Assistant Principal of the Year.
“As an assistant principal at Central High School for the past five years, Mr. Lamp has proven to be energetic, charismatic and intelligent,” Central High Principal Fred George said. “He has taken many leadership roles at Central High, including overseeing all athletics and activities, organizing the administration of state testing, serving as the School Safety Chairman and developing our master schedule each year.”
“Mr. Lamp is well liked and respected by both colleagues, parents and students,” George added. “He is predictably positive and upbeat, and he is someone students feel comfortable speaking with, and parents can count on him as a valuable resource. He is both humble and even-tempered. Mr. Lamp is a valued member of our Central High community.”
NASSP is the leading organization for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student’s potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student.