CHEYENNE – Joe Plowman has withdrawn from the Laramie County School District 1 at-large race.
He informed the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he would be Monday night, and filed with the Laramie County Clerk's office Wednesday morning.
"I had some personal issues suddenly arise that will take my full attention for the foreseeable future," he said in an email Monday night cancelling an interview with the WTE. "I will also be withdrawing my candidacy immediately."
Plowman did not provide a further explanation for his decision, but sent his notice via email. He wrote that he had familial issues arise and would not be able to vote the time needed for the campaign and position on the board.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee confirmed he had officially withdrawn from the race, and filed his notification of withdrawal. She said since ballots have already been printed, the clerk’s office will post a notice at each polling place of Plowman’s withdrawal from the race. A notice will also be included with absentee ballots sent to voters in Laramie County School District 1.
He had recently said he decided to run because of conversations in Cheyenne regarding book banning. He said if residents are going to be on a school board, they shouldn’t be removing books from library shelves and restricting what can be taught.
Four candidates remain in the LCSD1 at-large race, and there are 14 candidates overall.
This report has been updated to reflect the Laramie County Clerk's confirmation that Joe Plowman has withdrawn.
