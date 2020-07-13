CHEYENNE – Local residents will soon have a chance to voice their opinion on a proposal that would change the way school members are elected to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
Monday night, the board unanimously approved a motion to put the proposal out for a 45-day public comment period, which is one of the final steps before the board votes to approve or reject the proposal.
The proposal, which the board has spent some time refining in the past month, would convert three of the board’s seven at-large seats to residence-area districts loosely based on the city’s triads.
That means that instead of having to wage a campaign across the entire school district, residence-area candidates would only have to campaign for votes in their particular neighborhood. Advocates say that would make it easier for a candidate from the south side of Cheyenne – which has a higher concentration of Hispanic and low-income residents than other areas – to win a seat on the currently all-white school board. That representation, they have argued, would be a start in correcting some of the documented racial disparities in the district’s achievement and discipline rates.
The board’s unanimous advancement of the proposal Monday is at odds with its actions from just a few months ago, when it declined to move a similar, but less-refined proposal forward for public comment. Several board members argued that doing away with the at-large system would factionalize the board.
But proponents of the proposal pushed back and demanded the board put it out for public review. Public pressure pushed the school board to hold several meetings and work sessions with the stated purpose of better understanding the legalities of the proposal and its potential political consequences.
“I support diversity on the board, and I believe my fellow board members feel the same way,” Trustee Christy Klaassen said, reflecting on what she characterized as a public misconception that the board already had information on the proposal at the time it declined to put it out for public review.
Now, it will be up to the public to weigh in on the proposal, which is available in full on LCSD1’s website, www.laramie1.org. Superintendent Boyd Brown said he’d be working to set up the public comment period and would have more information about how people can participate in the coming days and weeks.
Brown said he expects the district to present the result of the public comment at the board’s first meeting in October.