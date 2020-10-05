Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, AND 313... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, AND 313... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY EVENING. * WHERE...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303 THROUGH 310 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313 IN THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WIND...WEST TO NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&