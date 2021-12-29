CHEYENNE – When the Wyoming School Boards Association receives the resolution unanimously approved by Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, leaders said it will be the first formal condemnation of the national organization by a board in the state.
LCSD1 trustees stated in the resolution passed Dec. 20 that they strongly disagree with the language used in a September letter sent to President Joe Biden by the National School Boards Association seeking federal intervention in threats of violence and acts of intimidation against board members.
“The language and tone of the letter could be interpreted as attacking parents for expressing critical viewpoints and unfairly likening them to domestic terrorists,” the resolution read.
While the board recognized these threats toward school officials may violate Wyoming law or require investigation, the district believes “in local control and that these types of issues are best handled by local authorities when necessary.”
The resolution also forewarns the possibility of withdrawing dues for the WSBA, as well as participation in the national association’s conferences and membership. This could occur at a later date, after careful observation of the actions and positions of the NSBA until the end of April.
The NSBA Board of Directors sent a letter in October to members apologizing for the letter, but the resolution’s sponsor, LCSD1 Trustee Christy Klaassen, said it isn’t enough. She wants the organization to show it is trying to change.
“My hope would be, at bare minimum, that they would make a formal request in writing to the administration, asking them to stop the investigations of parents who are exercising their right to free speech to speak at school board meetings,” she said.
She said she has been considering action for many months, and had issues with the organization outside of the letter sent to the Biden administration since she became a board member.
“I’ve felt like the NSBA’s presentations, and even the positions that they took on different issues, seem to lean more liberal than neutral,” she said. “And I was surprised by that as an early school board member because they serve a wide variety of school boards across the country.”
Klaassen said this led her to ask for action by the full LCSD1 board, and to make it clear they were willing to disassociate with the NSBA over the issue.
WSBA Executive Director Brian Farmer confirmed Tuesday he has not reviewed the resolution, but he is aware it will be sent in the coming weeks. He said although members across the state have individually expressed disapproval of the NSBA’s actions, this will be the first board to take collective action.
The state association made its own position clear at the end of October, stating it had no role in drafting, disseminating or contributing to the contents of the national letter. Farmer also sent a letter to the NSBA Board of Directors with arguments similar to those made by the LCSD1 trustees, such as supporting local control, encouraging civil discourse and disapproving of the organization taking unnecessary political stands on issues.
“We believe that the issuance of this letter was a major error on the part of NSBA, and want you to know that it has caused harm to our state association,” it said.
Unlike other conservative states, Wyoming did not leave the national association. Farmer said he receives updates from other leaders in state associations and understands their frustrations. Communication, governance and partisan issues have all come to the surface.
“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the former LCSD1 trustee said Tuesday.
Farmer said this still doesn’t outweigh the benefits of being a part of the organization currently, including guidance on education issues, support throughout the pandemic and collaboration with sister associations. But he and WSBA officers are monitoring their actions and hope there is progress in regard to their concerns. California left the NSBA in 2019, he said, and came back after changes were made.
The WSBA reserves the right to withdraw membership, and the nearly $27,000 in dues it pays to the national association at any point in the future.
He also did not discredit fears of threats or intimidation, which he said he has seen from board members across the state. Instead of involving federal agencies, the WSBA’s stance is that local law enforcement should work with local school districts to handle any reports.
Farmer said he believes, by and large, though, parents in Wyoming are simply advocating for their children and care about their education.
“When we can do it in a civil manner,” he said, “that’s what allows their voice to be heard and for the board to be responsive to those concerns.”
The resolution written by LCSD1 trustees shares this viewpoint in not considering “parents and community members attending meetings domestic terrorists,” but this does not mean there haven’t been instances in which threats or acts of intimidation have taken place.
Trustee Marguerite Herman said she and other board members have installed home security systems and experienced threats of violence. Those have been reported and forwarded to local law enforcement. She also endorses the idea that local law enforcement would be able to determine if it rose to a level of terrorism, without federal intervention.
Klaassen agreed with local action, but did not comment on whether she has ever been concerned for her safety while serving on the school board. She also had no answer for where the line should be drawn between a threat and just going too far in criticizing an individual.
“I do not condone any threats or intimidation of any elected officials, or any people, in general,” she said, “but we also need to balance that with people’s right to free speech … whether we like what they’re saying or not.”
Klaassen said she was grateful the resolution passed and the concern about the national association’s stance was acknowledged by other board members. Farmer said the WSBA discussed membership at the November delegate assembly, and the vast majority felt comfortable with the action already taken.
“We would rather fix an organization that we see as having some challenges than just walk away from it,” he said.