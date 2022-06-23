CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Monday to approved the hire of three new administrators.
All three were recommended based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.
Meadowlark Elementary assistant principal
Keri Peacock was recommended to the board to be the next assistant principal of Meadowlark Elementary.
Most recently, Peacock taught fifth grade at Prairie Wind Elementary. Along with teaching, she has also served as school improvement team lead, team lead for the building leadership team and teacher lead for the peer observation and coaching cohort. She is a member of the school’s multi-tiered systems of supports behavior team, which initiated and implemented the school-wide positive behavior plan.
Prior to serving at Prairie Wind, Peacock was a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Cole Elementary. She was a summer school teacher at Freedom, Goins, Rossman and Afflerbach elementary schools and served as a fifth grade Title I tutor at Arp Elementary.
LCSD1 assistant director of HR
Jennifer Sumner-Brownhill has been hired by LCSD1 as the assistant director of human resources.
Sumner-Brownhill has served as the principal of Severance High School in Severance, Colorado, since 2020. During that time, she managed COVID-19 mitigation, recruited and hired more than 50 staff members, established graduation ceremony traditions and implemented a strategic plan for staff retention.
Prior to that, she worked in LCSD1 as assistant principal at South High. In that role, she helped build a positive culture through a focus on a safe school climate. Sumner-Brownhill served as a trainer for the district’s McGrath Title IX sexual harassment and misconduct program. She also led South’s positive behavioral interventions and supports team.
Johnson Junior High assistant principal
Andre McIntyre will be the next assistant principal of Johnson Junior High.
McIntyre is a retired U.S. Navy combat cameraman with more than 25 years of experience in supervision, mass communication, public speaking and education.
Most recently, McIntyre served as a long-term substitute teacher at Baggs Elementary. Prior to that, he was policy and planning analyst/state apprenticeship program lead for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. In that role, he managed activities for candidate recruitment, screening and apprenticeship.