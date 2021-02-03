CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is seeking involvement in its superintendent of schools interview process.
Community members and district staff are invited to submit questions for the community forums, which will be held from 6-7 p.m. during each candidate’s interview day.
To submit a question electronically, go online to tinyurl.com/3ssxh5ux. The deadline to submit questions is 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
Please note, due to time constraints, all questions submitted may not be asked; however, during the community forums, all candidates will be asked the same questions. The selected questions will be asked by the event moderators.
Due to health orders, a limited number of community members will be invited to attend in person. The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom, with the links to be posted on the district website, www.laramie1.org, under Featured Items on the homepage.
The following four candidates will interview for the position:
• E. Ted Knight, Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Douglas County School District in Castle Rock, Colorado, will interview Feb. 10.
• Stephen Newton, Laramie County School District 1’s Director of Instruction, will interview Feb. 11.
• David Bartlett, Laramie County School District 1’s Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations, will interview Feb. 16.
• Margaret Crespo, Area Superintendent, Southwest for Boulder Valley School District in Boulder, Colorado, will interview Feb. 18.
Candidates will spend their day touring schools and meeting in person and virtually with students, staff and community members. At the conclusion of each day, the Board of Trustees will interview the candidate during an executive session.