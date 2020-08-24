CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is seeking public comment on a proposal to change membership of the board from seven members elected and serving at large to a combination of four at-large trustees and three representatives elected by three defined residence areas of the district.
At the end of the comment period, the board will decide if the resolution should be amended, adopted or rejected.
Read the resolution on the LCSD1 Website (laramie1.org), under “News and Events.”
The public may submit comment by Sept. 15 in one of the following ways:
- Complete a brief online survey by clicking on the following link: https://fs10.formsite.com/laramie1/hszhgqmcnp/index.html. The link is also available under the “News and Events” tab on the district website.
- Send email to the superintendent’s office at boyd.brown@laramie1.org and darlene.davis@laramie1.org or to the board chair at marguerite.herman@laramie1.org.
- Send postal mail to LCSD1 Superintendent, 2810 House Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001
The proposed residence areas must have about the same number of people to comply with Wyoming statutes and the U.S. Constitution, as counted in the latest census. Areas will be election districts and will include precincts as defined by the Wyoming Legislature next year, when 2020 census numbers are reported. If this governance structure is approved, area lines would be redrawn after every 10-year census to ensure equal population.
LCSD1 divides its 26 elementary and seven secondary schools into three “triads,” with about equal numbers of students in each. The newly drawn areas would approximate the triads, but we should expect some deviation to assure equal total population, according to a news release. That is, an area may be larger or smaller than a triad to meet requirements of the Constitution and statutes.