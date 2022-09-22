LCSD1 Administration Building

Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, pictured April 27 in Cheyenne. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees is considering a variety of changes to the way it adopts district and board policies.

The school board declared a 45-day review period ending Sept. 30 related to its intention to amend the first two chapters of its policy manual.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus