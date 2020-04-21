CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees will not be voting on a contentious proposal to designate three of the seven at-large seats by city triad anytime soon.
“This is a substantial issue. We are being asked to make some major changes in a very short period of time,” Trustee Lynn Storey-Huyler said. “This is so much deeper than just sticking one person on this board to represent the south side. This is a systemic issue, this is a fairness issue.”
Instead of moving the policy forward for a vote in the near future, Storey-Huyler, along with three other members of the board, voted Monday night to study the broader issues of representation and equity at length before trying to change the rules of the school board elections.
Trustees Tim Bolin, Christy Klaassen and Rich Wiederspahn unsuccessfully voted in favor of moving the proposal forward.
It’s not the outcome community supporters of the proposal – who are largely concentrated in the city’s South triad – had hoped for.
“The statement today to investigate this further under the expanded purview of equity and fairness and include nothing about the actual board position is concerning. … Now it seems watered down,” said Tyler Sessor, a longtime resident of Cheyenne and supporter of the proposal, during the public comment period of the meeting. “If the board wants to further research the proposal, I sincerely hope you actually put folks [from south Cheyenne] on a committee and pay them for their time.”
At its last meeting April 6, the school board voted 6-1 to withdraw the proposal, rather than put it out for a 45-day public review and a final vote. The move, which Trustee Tim Bolin, who first sponsored the proposal in 2018, said “blindsided” him, prompted activist group Juntos Wyoming to sponsor a petition, calling on the board to revive the policy for public review.
By Monday, 370 people had signed it. State Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, wrote a memo to the school board Sunday, voicing her support for the proposal.
“In visiting with the principals of these schools, these students face challenges that are less prevalent in the East and Central triads, particularly among Hispanic youth,” Ellis wrote.
Right now, none of the seven school board members live in south Cheyenne, and all of them are white. Yet, 33% of students enrolled at South High School, for instance, identify as Hispanic, according to data published by U.S. News and World Report. At East High School, it’s 18%; at Central High School, it’s 14%.
“As legislators, we advocate for our specific districts,” wrote Ellis, who cited facility disparities as one downside of the South triad not having representation on the school board. “Yet, that critical voice advocating for the South triad on the LCSD1 Board of Trustees is sorely missing for these types of issues.”
Several community members dialed into the public comment period of the school board’s virtual meeting Monday night to plead with the board to put the policy out for public review.
“The school board sanctioned the three triads for the primary purpose of creating community,” said Carla Gregorio, a retired principal who taught in south Cheyenne and supported the proposal. “We are three communities within the city of Cheyenne. We are not a singular structure.”
Gregorio asked the board to release the results of a teacher survey, which she said showed overwhelming support for the proposal.
One supporter of the proposal, Yvette Moyte, also raised the issue of derogatory language used toward South High students in a district-sanctioned event.
“Your presence is needed,” Moyte told the board. “These kids are constantly being degraded by these other schools and no one is saying anything about it. … I feel like it’s just being allowed.”
The district has already been in hot water recently over its handling of an investigation into racist and homophobic flyers found on the campus of McCormick Junior High School last spring.
Trustee Nate Breen, who was one of the loudest opponents of the proposal two weeks ago, said the kind of problems Moyte detailed are cause for concern.
“We need to ask for deep discussions on the board to investigate concerns brought forward tonight,” Breen said. “I’m willing to reconsider this policy, but not without a full vetting. These are very serious charges made against this school board.”
Breen said that while he’s “not ready to bury” the idea of redistributing the school board’s seats at this point, he’s also “not ready to put it out for a 45-day pubic review and make a decision by then.”