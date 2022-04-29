...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
LCSD1 bus collides with vehicle at intersection Thursday
CHEYENNE – A Laramie County School District 1 bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 20th Street on Thursday.
Along with the bus driver, there were three students and a transportation assistant onboard the bus. The students and TA were not injured, according to a statement sent out Friday by LCSD1.
However, the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The incident is under police investigation.
LCSD1 officials said in the statement that drivers and TAs go through hours of training in order to be prepared for these situations. All protocols were followed, and students remained safe, the school district said. Parents were notified as soon as the students were taken care of and determined to be uninjured.
"We are thankful that our students are safe," the message stated. "Our bus driver is doing well, and we hope that the driver of the other vehicle is OK."