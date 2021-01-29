CHEYENNE – As the search for a new superintendent gets underway, Laramie County School District 1 clarified its vision, mission, goals and strategic plan at a work session earlier this week.
“These are our guiding documents,” LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chair Rose Ann Million Rinne said. “This is what we’ll be using going forward in our superintendent selection and until we have another version.”
Last fall, LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown announced he would be leaving his post at the end of the school year due to health concerns. The district has since launched a search for his replacement, although no names of potential candidates have been made public. In addition to that pending leadership change, the board also gained two new members, Brittany Ashby and Alicia Smith, after last November’s election.
The district’s current strategic plan, which it will revise once the new superintendent takes over, guides its priorities and includes the following five pillars: student achievement; professional expectations and growth; instructional leadership; safe and orderly environment; and effective and efficient use of resources.
At a meeting in October, the board agreed that the superintendent’s goals contained within that plan should include graduation rates, literacy and communication.
Rinne asked board members to weigh in on which pieces of the plan they see as priorities.
“Student achievement is the ultimate reason why we exist, and the other four (categories) are in service of that,” Vice Chair Marguerite Herman said. “To the extent that we do a good job with the other four, I think that will be a test – to a great extent – of how much we achieve on the student achievement piece.”
Herman also noted that the district’s financial picture has changed dramatically since the current strategic plan was approved in 2016. A downturn in the state’s mineral extraction industries, which have historically funded a large percentage of school districts’ annual budgets in addition to building and maintenance costs, has created a massive revenue gap in the state’s K-12 budget.
“Going forward, I would like to see adequate facilities mentioned,” Herman said. “Our continuing need for facilities and our diminishing ways to get them is sort of the perfect storm coming.”
“I think we have several perfect storms coming,” Rinne responded.
Ashby said that in light of the anticipated budget cuts – which could range from 7% to 13 % – the district is preparing to absorb, “It feels incomplete without some kind of fiscal stewardship goal.”
Setting the goals for the new superintendent should involve “making sure we’re spending the money efficiently and making sure we know what the budgets are and how much money we have,” she said. “But it’s also having conversations with legislators and making sure we know what they’re doing around potential losses.”
Trustee Rich Wiederspahn made the point that communicating the intent of the strategic plan to the broader community is key to making sure the district’s goals are not forgotten.
“If we could circle back to the community periodically and just remind them of what our strategic plan is and what our goals are within the strategic plan and where we are relative to the accomplishment of these goals,” Wiederspahn said, “I think the community would appreciate that, and it would also help us focus on how our superintendent is doing and how the staff is doing in assisting the board in the accomplishment of our strategic plan.”