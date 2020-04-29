CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 school buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year as community spread of the COVID-19 virus continues in Laramie County.
“We’re one of those counties that continues to have a high growth rate of the COVID-19,” said Superintendent Boyd Brown, who first closed the district’s schools in March.
Of the 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 92 have been in Laramie County. There have been another 42 probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Monday, he said he was waiting until he could meet with the district’s Board of Trustees on May 4 before making an official statement about keeping the schools closed.
“But after listening to the governor’s announcement today and speaking with the trustees individually, we just decided it was best to go ahead and keep the schools closed,” Brown said.
Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that while he’s relaxing some public closure orders, social distancing guidelines and restrictions against groups of 10 or more will remain in place until at least May 15.
LCSD1 staff are allowed to be in the school buildings Monday-Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon.