The Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees consists of (back row, from left) Brittany Ashby, Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, and (front row, from left) Tim Bolin, Marguerite Herman, Rose Ann Million Rinne and Rich Wiederspahn.

CHEYENNE – Community members and parents who are interested in learning more about Laramie County School District 1 are encouraged to apply for LCSD1’s community outreach program, titled “Navigating Laramie 1.”

The program, which lasts five months, is designed to take community members and parents on a kind of journey throughout the district. Through monthly, three-hour educational activities, participants will learn more about LCSD1, make connections and increase their involvement with the district and schools.

