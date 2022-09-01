The Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees consists of (back row, from left) Brittany Ashby, Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, and (front row, from left) Tim Bolin, Marguerite Herman, Rose Ann Million Rinne and Rich Wiederspahn.
CHEYENNE – Community members and parents who are interested in learning more about Laramie County School District 1 are encouraged to apply for LCSD1’s community outreach program, titled “Navigating Laramie 1.”
The program, which lasts five months, is designed to take community members and parents on a kind of journey throughout the district. Through monthly, three-hour educational activities, participants will learn more about LCSD1, make connections and increase their involvement with the district and schools.
The program timeframe is from January to May of 2023.
“Navigating Laramie 1” will cover nearly all aspects of the district and school structure including:
Finance – Jan. 26
Human Capital and Talent – Feb. 23
Academic Learning – March 23
Academic Learning – April 20
Facilities – May 18
Space is limited, and participants will be selected following an application process. Applications forms are available on the LCSD1 website, www.laramie1.org, and will be accepted between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.
For more information, call the LCSD1 Community Relations Department at 307-771-2192.