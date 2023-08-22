LCSD1 board meeting to discuss reading material
Laramie County School District 1 English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator Joe Evans, right, presents what he and his team have accomplished toward addressing parent concerns about reading material in the school libraries during an LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting Monday at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. Attendees react as Evans presents four options for parents regarding their children’s reading material — open choice, parent limits choice, no access choice and identified list choice — and the estimated cost of challenging a book in the library.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A library media policy that would expand options for parents and guardians and define sexually explicit continues to be worked on by Laramie County School District 1 officials.

Although the draft has not been presented to the public, school district attorney Amy Pauli said they have received feedback from the policy advisory group and district leadership on ways to improve it. She gave the brief update to trustees at Monday’s meeting, and said they will review the feedback internally over the next week and figure out how to incorporate proposed changes.

