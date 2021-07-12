CHEYENNE – With the passage of its annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Laramie County School District 1 has eliminated elementary sports, along with reductions in compensation for coaches and activities leaders across the district.
The reduction in student activities will save the board $1.2 million, finance director Jed Cicarelli said during a budget presentation at the district's Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening.
Cicarelli presented data that showed LCSD1's activities spending far outpaced other counties in the state. In one comparison, Cicarelli said that during the 2018-19 fiscal year, Natrona County schools – the next highest spender in the state – spent $286 on each student for activities, while Laramie County spent about $378 per student.
Along with the decrease in activities funding, the budget also includes an end to money dedicated to paying for Advanced Placement tests, reduced funding for travel to out-of-state events for activities, a reduction in contracts and less funding for staff development.
Reductions to staffing were also made through retirements, as well as by using some federal money for COVID-19 assistance to fund time-limited positions.
The budget also eliminates $1.3 million in supplemental funding to Nutrition Services, as the district has received temporary subsidies from the federal government that it would normally contribute itself to help feed students in need.
The district's total funding decrease this year is projected to be about $3.8 million, according to a letter from new Superintendent Margaret Crespo included in the budget document. These funding cuts are a result of declining enrollment – more than 400 fewer students last year – and changes made during the 2020 legislative session, district officials said at the meeting.
This amount was anticipated, with Cicarelli estimating cuts of between $3.5 million and $3.8 million at a Board of Trustees meeting in May.
Additionally, increases in costs for health insurance premiums, utilities, property insurance and staffing will increase the district's operating expenses by about $4.7 million in the coming fiscal year.
Ending the school's elementary-level sports was met with concern by several parents who spoke at the meeting, including one school board member, who said her elementary-aged daughter cried when she was told she would no longer be able to play sports at school.
The same board member noted the Cheyenne Recreation District earlier that evening approved a scholarship of $5,000 for students to use toward playing a city-run after school sport.
Still, some parents weren't convinced. Speaking over Zoom, Amanda Johnson said she was concerned about low-income students with working parents who may have a hard time finding regular transportation to and from activities outside of school.
"I think one of the nice things about after-school sports is that every student really, truly, if they have their parents' permission, can participate without having to arrange rides and parents taking time off work," Johnson said.