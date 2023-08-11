CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Director of Instruction Steve Newton has taken on a new leadership role and said his focus is getting ready for the school year to start in less than two weeks.
Newton was appointed as acting superintendent last Friday by the LCSD1 Board of Trustees, following their acceptance of a resignation letter from former Superintendent Margaret Crespo. He will serve in the position until the trustees appoint an interim superintendent, but no timeline has been set for the transition by LCDS1 Board Chairman Tim Bolin.
The school district had no further comment on Newton taking on the new leadership role, except to refer back to the letter sent out to parents and faculty.
“We are looking forward to the new school year,” said LCSD1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast in a prepared statement. “More information, including a hiring timeline, will be released soon.”
The Wyoming native replacing Crespo has worked for the school district in Cheyenne for 21 years and has spent 29 years in education total. He started his career teaching high school science and coaching three sports at a school on an Arizona Indian reservation before heading to the University of Wyoming to work as a neurophysiologist.
Throughout his time in LCSD1, he has taught and been an administrator at Central High School and McCormick Junior High School. Newton said he moved over to his current role as director of instruction nearly a decade ago.
“I’ve tried to grow and develop as an educator and as, specifically, a leader throughout my career,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. “Each year that you’re in this business, you learn more and realize that you still have a lot to learn.”
He said he feels prepared to take on the job as acting superintendent, and quoted a past LCSD1 leader to describe “the challenges we face as opportunities for success.” He previously was in the running for the superintendent position two years ago, and said if there was an opportunity to apply then, he would certainly consider a more long-term role.
However, Newton said he wants to make sure his decisions are appropriate for the time period he will be leading, and he wants to set up the new person for high achievement.
“I take on the role of the superintendency on a very temporary basis, and one of the things I’m trying to be very cognizant of is to help move the work of the district forward,” he added. “We certainly can’t pause in those efforts.”
Newton reflected on the challenges that can come when transitioning leadership in such a short time period, and said it was important to remember that all of the staff in supporting roles make sure the experiences of teachers, parents and students are good at the building level. He said they are ensuring every school is up and running for the start of 2023-24 school year, and that work has largely been uninterrupted.
“I’m very thankful for the tireless efforts of the people across the community," he said. “From a new vantage point, it’s incredibly humbling to see just how hard people are working.”
In terms of guiding culture and attitudes in the school district following a hostile work environment investigation, Newton said his efforts are forward facing. He said he wants to ensure every person he comes into contact with in LCSD1 is at the best possible pace and moving toward a wildly successful school year.
He recognized there are many opportunities to build good relationships, but he didn’t specifically comment on how he would ensure stakeholders felt there was transparency and trust in the district.
He also said he couldn’t comment on personnel issues or whether any concerns from staff and faculty had been expressed to him since the announcement was made that Crespo was leaving. Newton said every school year there are people that need help with training or resources, and he is managing those duties currently.
“We have 12 days until almost 14,000 kids come into our buildings once again, and we just need to make sure that everybody is prepared for a great experience,” he said.
