CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Director of Instruction Steve Newton has taken on a new leadership role and said his focus is getting ready for the school year to start in less than two weeks.

Newton was appointed as acting superintendent last Friday by the LCSD1 Board of Trustees, following their acceptance of a resignation letter from former Superintendent Margaret Crespo. He will serve in the position until the trustees appoint an interim superintendent, but no timeline has been set for the transition by LCDS1 Board Chairman Tim Bolin.

