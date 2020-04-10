CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 donated more than 1,000 throat swabs this week to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
“The swabs will be put to good use, as they can be used for COVID-19 testing,” LCSD1 Head Nurse Janet Farmer said in a news release.
LCSD1 is not using the swabs due to the COVID-19 closure. Also, next school year, the throat swab program has been phased out.
Farmer said as soon as the decision was made to donate the swabs, LCSD1 nurses gathered them up and made the delivery.