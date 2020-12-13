CHEYENNE – Buffalo Ridge Elementary fourth-grade math teacher Craig Williams has been selected as a Wyoming State Finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
A teacher in the Wyoming public school system for 26 years, Williams is now one of two Wyoming elementary school math teachers eligible to receive a PAEMST award, the nation’s highest honor for U.S. K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers.
The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
“Valerie Kerschner, LCSD1 elementary mathematics coordinator, and I would like to extend our congratulations to Craig Williams ... for being selected as a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in the mathematics category,” LCSD1 secondary mathematics coordinator Amy Kassel said in a news release. “Craig is an accomplished teacher, and we are excited to have him represent LCSD1 and Wyoming for the national selection.”
State finalists represent the most outstanding teachers Wyoming has to offer, and serve as both a model and an inspiration to students and fellow teachers. Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science education researchers, district level personnel and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards. Up to two teachers – mathematics or science – from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Territories as a group (comprising American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands), and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) receive the award.
Teachers who are selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state/jurisdiction and national STEM teaching.