CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has not been immune from the national bus driver shortage caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The shortage has led to governors across the nation having members of the National Guard drive buses, and even the federal government proposing legislation to ease the guidelines for commercial driver's license holders.
Although the local school district has not been driven to this point yet, the burden of being short-staffed has taken its toll.
“It’s been pretty stressful the last couple of years with COVID,” LCSD1 Transportation Program Administrator Adam Greenwood said.
Throughout the pandemic, he has struggled with recruiting and retaining bus drivers. Many quit or retired because they were worried about getting sick, due to the responsibility of enforcing health protocols and mass sanitizing, having to move for better economic opportunities or simply due to driver fatigue.
“People are getting burned out, and they’re walking away,” said LCSD1 bus driver Misty White.
But conditions resulting from the shortage and the pandemic are not the only factor. Greenwood said he is also competing with unemployment benefits and higher pay at other jobs.
“We’re competing now with McDonald’s, and there’s a shortage of employees nationwide,” he said. “And especially here in Cheyenne, you can drive down the street and see ‘Help wanted’ signs everywhere.”
LCSD1 temporarily raised compensation Oct. 1 in response. Using emergency funds granted by the federal government, the district was able to raise wages by $2 an hour. That increase will stay in place for the remainder of the current school year, but it will have to be renegotiated as part of the next school year’s contract.
Bus drivers are now paid $17.65 an hour, and transportations assistants are paid $15.70.
Advertising the new salary has had a significant impact, according to Greenwood. There were no applicants for either type of position between August and September, but since the beginning of October, he has hired 17 new drivers.
He said there will be a delay in taking the pressure off of current drivers and increasing the number of bus routes, however. While some of the applicants have already been released to drive on their own because of previous experience, others still need to train for their commercial driver's license. This can take from four to six weeks.
“When the mentors come in and say this person is ready to be released, I will ask him, ‘Would you put your kids or grandkids on that bus for that driver alone?’” Greenwood said. “If the answer is no, the training is going to continue.”
But LCSD1 Assistant Program Coordinator Justin Budd said even when those drivers are ready, there will still be a partial shortage. The district needs 17 more drivers and 10 more transportation assistants to return to a sense of normalcy.
More than 20 bus routes throughout the pandemic had to be removed from the schedule, which put the responsibility on current drivers to extend their routes and pick up more kids. Three students have to sit in each seat on bus routes that are at full capacity, which can mean up to 70 people on a bus at one time.
And when there aren’t enough drivers to cover those routes, Budd said he and other employees with commercial driver's licenses have to fill the gaps.
“If we pull people out of our front office, then human resource actions are delayed,” he said. “And, obviously, if we’re pulling mechanics out of the shop, then there are buses that aren’t getting fixed in as timely a manner as they should be. So, it’s a trickle-down effect.”
Some bus drivers say the shortage isn’t just impacting the functionality of the transportation system in LCSD1, it’s impacting the students and their relationships with them. Many explained the reason they became bus drivers was because of the connection with the children. Due to the pandemic and buses at high capacity, the experience has changed.
Longtime bus driver Tiffany Rivera said she looks forward to when she has to mentor new drivers now, because it gives her a chance to sit back with the kids. Her colleagues shared the same sentiments.
“We don’t get that interaction anymore,” said fellow bus driver Dusty Mueller. “You don’t get that genuine connection.”
She has been driving for LCSD1 since 2018, and works with children who are transported to transitional housing or are between homes. Although she said her bus is not as impacted by capacity as much as other drivers, she said heightened student behavior issues have also been a result of the cramped conditions.
Some drivers said the new health and safety protocols, mixed in with packed buses and students having a lot of energy after the long in-person days, has led to an unmanageable environment. Activity bus driver John West said sometimes they are jumping all over drivers, and one student even started a fire.
“We can’t control that while driving 70 miles an hour down the highway,” he said. “It’s impossible.”
He said by hiring more drivers and transportation assistants, and retaining the ones they have, these issues could be easily addressed.
The number of routes could increase, fewer students would be overcrowding buses, and drivers would gain some relief. Many drivers have had to work overtime, cover shifts outside of their routes and push back vacations.
He said they need the help, more than the community may realize.
“It’s not as easy as it may appear from the outside,” said Budd.