Bowled over

Central’s Trevor Mordhorst dives to make a save on a shot by Laramie’s Vitor Nazareth during the first half of their teams’ game in May 2010 at Cahill Park in Cheyenne. This free use of city fields by Laramie County School District 1 athletes is being formalized by a memorandum of understanding.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — A longstanding informal agreement between the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County School District 1 related to the use of athletic fields and other sports facilities was formalized Monday evening by the local school board.

LCSD1’s Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the city so that district and city sports programs can use each other’s facilities interchangeably.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus