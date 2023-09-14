Central’s Trevor Mordhorst dives to make a save on a shot by Laramie’s Vitor Nazareth during the first half of their teams’ game in May 2010 at Cahill Park in Cheyenne. This free use of city fields by Laramie County School District 1 athletes is being formalized by a memorandum of understanding.
CHEYENNE — A longstanding informal agreement between the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County School District 1 related to the use of athletic fields and other sports facilities was formalized Monday evening by the local school board.
LCSD1’s Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the city so that district and city sports programs can use each other’s facilities interchangeably.
Going forward, school sports teams will not need to pay any fees to use the city’s softball fields or other park facilities. City programs, such as recreational youth basketball and volleyball, will be able to use school gyms free of charge.
“I think the city and the school district are kind of mutually beneficial to each other,” Mayor Patrick Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We have historically been able to use school district gyms to help provide some of those services. And it makes sense to me because they’re taxpayer-funded facilities, and we’re a taxpayer-funded agency. ... It didn’t make, really, a lot of sense to me that we would charge them and they would charge us.”
While the city and district had a “handshake” agreement that functionally allowed them to use the other’s facilities, this makes it more formal following a dispute over the school district’s new fee structure, approved last fall.
“We’ve had kind of an informal arrangement for a long time of sharing facilities and not charging each other,” said LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Bolin. “We just wanted to make sure it was put in writing.”
Jason Sanchez, head of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events Department, said this formalized agreement would outlast staffing changes in both institutions.
“The hard part is that, over time, new administrations come in (and) people change jobs and positions,” Sanchez said. “Then, there’s nothing formal for any of the new people to follow. And so we just wanted to formally come up with an agreement that just says that we’ll work together.”
LCSD1’s current facility use fees stem from policy first adopted in 1996. Six revisions have been approved, the most recent coming Oct. 10, 2022. An official LCSD1 Board of Trustees statement emailed to WyoSports last month acknowledged that some user groups may have gone uncharged through the years, but that new scheduling software should ensure that doesn’t happen again. It also said the tiered fee schedule was reviewed, revised and implemented in the face of drastic state budget cuts in 2019.
Capital City Athletics swimming club President Will Westervelt, whose group has sued LCSD1 over its fee structure, said this is a positive step for the district and city, but it doesn’t help his group.
“I think that’s great,” Westervelt said. “I thought that was the deal between them, always, ‘You can use us, we can use you.’ (But), I don’t think it has any effect on us at all.”
While the students that swim with CCA can still use the facilities, the organization and the school district are still involved in the legal challenge in an attempt to resolve the matter. All third-party sports clubs for adults or students still need to pay the facility-use fees set up by the district.
The city will continue to charge fees for registering sports leagues outside of the city or schools. Sanchez said this is to pay for gear, umpires and balls.
