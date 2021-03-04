CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees presented a plaque on Monday, March 1 to Jimmy Siler, Cheyenne Frontier Days chief operating officer/general chairman, and Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days chief executive officer, in recognition of the organization’s contributions to the district.
Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Frontier Days officials allowed LCSD1 to host graduation ceremonies at Frontier Park. This enabled graduates and their families to come together for an in-person graduation ceremony while maintaining health protocols designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Without the support of the CFD committees, LCSD1 would not have been able to hold the graduation ceremonies to the magnitude we did,” said Dave Bartlett, LCSD1 assistant superintendent of support operations, in a news release. “Committee chairs and the volunteers helped to ensure positive experiences for our graduates and their families. I look forward to building on what is already a very positive community partnership.”
This year’s graduation ceremonies will also take place at Frontier Park. The ceremonies will follow protocols like those used in 2020. The dates are listed below.
• Wednesday, May 26, 1 p.m., Triumph High
• Wednesday, May 26, 3 p.m., South High
• Thursday, May 27, 3 p.m., East High
• Friday, May 28, 3 p.m., Central High
“We greatly appreciate the support we have received from Cheyenne Frontier Days,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said in the release. “Allowing for the use of Frontier Park enabled us to host a meaningful in-person graduation ceremonies last year. We are looking forward to honoring our 2021 graduates, as well.”