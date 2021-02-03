CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has shifted the dates of its high school graduation ceremonies so the events can take place in a socially distanced setting at Frontier Park Arena.
“Although we can’t predict what future health orders will be in May, we can plan ahead and reserve a venue large enough to accommodate more guests while maintaining social distance,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said in a news release.
The ceremonies will follow protocols similar to those used in 2020. The dates are:
• Wednesday, May 26, 1 p.m., Triumph High
• Wednesday, May 26, 3 p.m., South High
• Thursday, May 27, 3 p.m., East High
• Friday, May 28, 3 p.m., Central High
According to Brown, the district had inquired about hosting some of the ceremonies on Saturday; however, the facility was already booked.
For families who previously ordered graduation announcements through Herff Jones, the company will provide inserts stating the change.
“We greatly appreciate the support we have received from Cheyenne Frontier Days,” Brown said. “Allowing for the use of Frontier Park enabled us to host a meaningful in-person graduation ceremonies last year. We are looking forward to honoring our 2021 graduates, as well.”
