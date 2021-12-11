...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s calendar has been revised to reflect changes in the high school graduation dates and times.
“The dates were shifted to allow extended families more travel time over Memorial Day weekend,” Superintendent Margaret Crespo said. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The large venue allows more of our families to participate.”
Graduation ceremonies will be held as follows: Triumph High, Thursday, May 26, 4 p.m., Storey Gym; East High, Friday, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Park; Central High, Friday, May 27, 1:30 p.m., Frontier Park; and South High, Friday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., Frontier Park.