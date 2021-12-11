...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Science Department is holding a secondary textbook adoption for high school physical science.
Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective textbooks.
The textbooks are available for public review and receipt of public comment Monday, Dec. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 1. They may be reviewed at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., on the second floor: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
The textbooks are also available for review weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave., Mathematics Department office room 352.
The textbooks and public comments will be collected Feb. 2.
For more information, contact LCSD1 Science Coordinator Julie Calkins at 307-771-2605.