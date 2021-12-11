CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Science Department is holding a secondary textbook adoption for high school physical science.

Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective textbooks.

The textbooks are available for public review and receipt of public comment Monday, Dec. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 1. They may be reviewed at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., on the second floor: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The textbooks are also available for review weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave., Mathematics Department office room 352.

The textbooks and public comments will be collected Feb. 2.

For more information, contact LCSD1 Science Coordinator Julie Calkins at 307-771-2605.

