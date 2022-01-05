CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials announced Wednesday morning that schools intend to move online for virtual learning following inclement weather. 

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow of five to 10 inches is predicted Wednesday afternoon through 11 a.m. Thursday. If this weather prevents the entire district from opening for in-person learning, the intent is to "go virtual" so students will have access to their education.

This determination will be made and communicated no later than 5:30 a.m., if not sooner. Please watch Remind, Infinite Campus, the district website and/or the local media for updates.

Secondary students already have their iPads in hand. Teachers will be sending elementary students' home with fully charged iPads this evening and lessons will be available. Officials realize it may be difficult to access some of these lessons; however, they said they appreciate that everyone will make their best effort to connect.

The district’s Help Desk will be available by calling (307) 771- 2242 or emailing servicedesk@laramie1.org. Online chat support will also be available and may be accessed at: https://www.laramie1.org/en-US/help-b8385b19.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus