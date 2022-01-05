...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally
ranging from 6 to 12 inches, with local amounts up to 15 inches
possible near the core of the heaviest snow bands south of
Wheatland. Slight lower amounts near the Colorado border. Wind
chills as low as minus 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including Douglas,
Wheatland, Torrington, Chugwater, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
This also includes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
The most likely area for snowfall amounts exceeding one foot
extends from near Wheatland and Chugwater in southern Platte
County southeastward into far southwestern Goshen and northern
Laramie counties NOT including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...6 AM MST this morning until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
LCSD1 intends to go virtual following inclement weather
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials announced Wednesday morning that schools intend to move online for virtual learning following inclement weather.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow of five to 10 inches is predicted Wednesday afternoon through 11 a.m. Thursday. If this weather prevents the entire district from opening for in-person learning, the intent is to "go virtual" so students will have access to their education.
This determination will be made and communicated no later than 5:30 a.m., if not sooner. Please watch Remind, Infinite Campus, the district website and/or the local media for updates.
Secondary students already have their iPads in hand. Teachers will be sending elementary students' home with fully charged iPads this evening and lessons will be available. Officials realize it may be difficult to access some of these lessons; however, they said they appreciate that everyone will make their best effort to connect.