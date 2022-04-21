LCSD1 Invitation

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials have invited community members and other stakeholders to attend the Coyote Ridge Elementary groundbreaking.

The event will take place at 5515 Powerhouse Road on Thursday, May 5, at 12 p.m.

LCSD1 asked attendees to wear sensible leather shoes with no open toes for safety.

