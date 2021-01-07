CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming has changed entry age requirements for students entering kindergarten beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Incoming kindergarten students must now be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021. If your child turns 5 years old between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, they may be eligible for kindergarten enrollment.
This bill was passed during the 2020 session of the Wyoming Legislature. To view the full bill, visit https://www.wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2020/HB0174.
If parents or guardians have questions, they may contact their school’s principal, or the Laramie County School District 1 Department of Instruction at 307-771-2187.