Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, as seen April 2, 2022, in Cheyenne. Sheriff Brian Kozak is working with the district to formalize how county deputies will work with the schools.
A Laramie County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Newly elected Sheriff Brian Kozak is working with the school district to definite the role of deputies in school safety.
CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1 and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office are working to redefine their relationship when it comes to duties and limits of liability.
LCSD1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county prior to August last year, and it has since expired. The Sheriff’s Office was responsible for providing elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County with one school resource officer, but newly elected Sheriff Brian Kozak didn’t feel this was an adequate system for serving students.
“Some of the concerns we had is the inability to provide adequate cloud coverage to all the schools in the county in that large geographic area,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And, really, it was possibly unfair to the parents in those schools who may have had a false perception that they believed the safety level had been increased because of the presence of a school resource officer — when, in fact, it was probably rare that an officer would get to the school every couple of weeks.”
The sheriff said he was also concerned there was no policy in place to give guidance to the deputy assigned to the detail when it came to responsibilities or liabilities. A lack of clearly defined boundaries also left openings for school principals to rely on the SRO to enforce academic rules or view confidential educational records, placing the office in a “compromising and litigious situation.”
Although the Cheyenne Police Department is providing five to six school resource officers to the district that are stationed among city-limit buildings, there will no longer be a defined school resource officer from the county until a new contract is agreed upon.
All patrolling deputies are now taking part in school safety, instead. They were given access to unlock doors at each of the schools outside city limits and have spent the past weeks walking the campuses, engaging in traffic enforcement and interacting with students.
They have had 41 school visits in the past 15 days and spent close to 20 hours with students and faculty in their buildings. Kozak said this was a better use of time and provides more outreach, because they are different from the CPD’s school officer program, which has an officer located at each junior high school and high school consistently.
This has been approved by LCSD1, and Safety and Security Administrator Todd Deporter said he feels the level of security for students has increased since the change was implemented. He added that they are discussing getting the deputies to teach anti-bullying and gun safety to students, as well as training the deputies on how to promote healthy environments, mental health and civility.
“It’s a paradigm shift from a very successful, across-the-nation SRO program to something that fits better,” Deporter told the WTE. “More localized for us here with our schools outside the city.”
Kozak said the deputies building a relationship is essential with not just the students, but the employees, teachers and principals in the schools. Even if there was a school resource officer still stationed throughout the district, the sheriff believes they wouldn’t have been the deputy responding to emergencies due to how large the area spanned.
“We felt it was more important to require those deputies to build those relationships,” Kozak said. “And to get into the schools and learn what they look like inside so that if they need to respond, they can do that more appropriately, more efficiently.”
He still sees a place for an SRO in the school district, in addition to patrolling deputies, and officials from both sides have been negotiating the updated role.
Kozak said he wants the deputy to have a purpose in schools, whether that be teaching classes to children on how to be a good citizen or providing anti-bullying and anti-drug messages. This has been the focus of their discussions when it comes to creating a new MOU for the next year, as well as being included in the emergency response plan to inspect schools and ensure safety protocols are in place.
He is waiting for LCSD1 to come back to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office with research and a list of classes they would like the deputy to teach in elementary schools. If they don’t find a curriculum to be involved in, he said an MOU won’t be needed.
While Kozak said he was waiting for the district to get back with him, the delay in the MOU was cited by LCSD1 as a result of the election transition. Superintendent Margaret Crespo said they have given the sheriff the space to get the new administration in order, and in the meantime, they are partnering without the agreement.
