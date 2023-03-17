CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1 and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office are working to redefine their relationship when it comes to duties and limits of liability.

LCSD1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county prior to August last year, and it has since expired. The Sheriff’s Office was responsible for providing elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County with one school resource officer, but newly elected Sheriff Brian Kozak didn’t feel this was an adequate system for serving students.

