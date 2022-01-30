CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials said community collaboration is their highest priority as they refine the newly developed strategic plan before its reveal in March.
Administrators, parents, teachers and faculty have been consulted throughout LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo’s first 100 days in office, and that has continued with surveys and workshop events. The most recent triad meeting was held Tuesday for stakeholders to reflect on the matrix created to direct the strategic plan goals.
“Everyone in this room’s voice is equal,” Cheyenne Virtual School Principal Lana Haffner said. “As Dr. Crespo said she doesn’t own it. I’ve said I don’t own it. Every single one of us owns it collaboratively as a district, as a whole for stakeholders.”
This is the mentality district leadership plans to continue throughout the final steps in the process, Haffner said. The goal is to understand the issues in the district and create solutions to address them. She said without being aware, there is no chance it can be fixed.
From conversations and the nearly 3,200 responses received in surveys so far, three pillars emerged as the foundation for the LCSD1 Strategic Plan. Student readiness, a healthy environment and community engagement throughout the next five years will lead goal discussions.
But within those three pillars, there are the beginning stages of measurements based on culture and climate, illuminating pathways and district-based programming. This can look like prioritizing reading and math literacy, having robust professional opportunities for staff or developing branding and marketing strategies.
Crespo said finding a way to define success in those areas will require focus over the next few months, as she hopes to reveal the pathway for the district by spring break. She said the timeline is considerably ahead of schedule, though, since it will be finished at the seven-month mark and strategic plans usually take more than a year to finalize.
“One plan is not going to work for every child,” she said. “And we want to make sure that every child has those opportunities that they desire.”
But getting to the final stages of the strategic plan has not been easy for the freshly appointed superintendent. Former district leadership was responsible for updating the plan in 2019, and was delayed after setbacks caused by the pandemic. Although Crespo has led multiple strategic plan developments for both individual schools and districts, she said it was demanding to enter a new community and learn what their priorities were for education.
She was supported originally by MGT Consulting Group, based in Florida, which signed a contract with the district in 2018 for $97,000. The company was responsible for gathering stakeholder input and guiding the development process, as previous administrations had used them for a variety of projects, such as scoring the conditions of district facilities.
LCSD1 Director of Finance Jed Cicarelli said this isn’t an unusual practice for districts across the nation, especially if there isn’t bandwidth within the school’s administration to do the heavy lifting.
MGT’s contract was not fully utilized this year, though, and only $62,000 was paid out. Cicarelli said the district opted to use in-house expertise and capacity to continue the plan.
“I’ve actually been impressed with the responsiveness of staff just to the process. This is something that the district has needed to do for a long time, and so people are eager,” he said. “... There seems to be a heightened level of ownership, knowing that from this point forward, it’s our staff that are helping build that framework. We’re not relying on the expertise of consultants.”
Crespo concurrently conducted her own survey work, and said she wanted to branch out from the normal procedure. She explained this desire to the board to complete the 100 days for a personal connection, and said she has provided weekly updates on the strategic plan.
She said it has been an eye-opening experience for her as she built relationships with community members, faculty and students. She spent as many opportunities as possible visiting facilities and schools, even stopping into lunchrooms to speak with students. Crespo said she learned stakeholders are asking for easier navigation around volunteering and getting involved, stronger partnerships and better workforce readiness.
“I will tell you I absolutely think we’re moving in the right direction,” she said.
And even with some negative responses to Crespo’s new leadership, she said she still welcomes engagement. She also said it would be ignorant to assume there are those she won’t connect with at the end of the day. But she wants them to reach out, have a conversation and express their needs for the district.
“As fast as we would like to go, it takes time to build the value and the relationship and the connection. And in that when things change, there are going to be moments of either grieving or celebration or dissatisfaction. And we have to move along with that, as well.”