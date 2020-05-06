CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 nurses are holding a handwashing competition for all students in the district. The deadline to turn in submissions will be noon May 21.
Kindergarten through third-grade students were given a coloring sheet for the competition, and fourth- through sixth-grade students were asked to create a poster showing the correct way to wash hands. The posters are required to be no larger than 8.5 x 11 and follow CDC guidelines for handwashing.
Seventh- through 12th-grade students were given the choice to make a poster (same guidelines as above) or video. The video is required to be no longer than two minutes.
All students are required to include their name, grade level and teacher when they turn in their project. Submissions can be turned in electronically, but must be colored or drawn by hand. Students can only submit one entry for the contest.
One student from each grade will receive an award for their project.
For more information, contact LCSD1 Head Nurse Janet Farmer at 307-771-2410.