CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is offering a $5,000 stipend for new special education teachers hired for the 2023-24 school year. The incentive is also available for teachers who are currently working for the district but wish to transition into the special education program.

The stipend will be paid to hired staff in four equal payments, as long as the staff member remains active in the position for the entire school year.

