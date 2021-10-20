CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is seeking community input for the district’s new Strategic Plan.

Community members who wish to contribute may share their thoughts by completing the survey online at https://tinyurl.com/lcsd1strategicplansurvey.

If you have already responded to the LCSD1 parent, staff or student survey, there is no need to complete the community survey.

The survey will be open through Friday, Oct. 22.

