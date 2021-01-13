CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s largest K-12 school district is looking for deeper insight into how its students – who represent a variety of races, nationalities, religious beliefs, ability levels, income brackets and sexual orientations – feel they are treated by their peers and adults.
Laramie County School District 1 is in the early stages of partnering with the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center to administer a school climate survey to the approximately 8,600 students enrolled in grades 5-12 this coming April.
“It’s imperative that we hear from our kids,” said Patti Paredes, diversity facilitator for LCSD1. “Our kids are sitting in classrooms throughout our district in 30 different buildings. We need to take that data and information and reflect as a school district about what they are saying to us and what this means for us in programming and planning.”
Paredes, who presented the idea to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees Monday night, said the survey is created by WEEAC and used to gauge school climate across the country. She said she’d like to administer the survey in its current form to allow for the most accurate comparison to attitudes in schools in other communities.
The survey, which parents can choose to opt their children out of taking, if they so desire, would be distributed electronically sometime in April and would take roughly 30 minutes for students to complete.
Some of the questions would involve students rating the differences they might see in their peers; how students are treated by adults; the prevalence and response to harassment related to race, religion and sexual orientation, among others. Students will also have the opportunity to provide further comment in a written response section at the end of the survey.
“From a district level, I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to reflect on what our kids are saying to us,” said Paredes, who was hired soon after a student at McCormick Junior High School left racist and homophobic flyers on campus last year.
A Title IX investigation followed that highly publicized incident and found that the bigoted bullying that happened at McCormick was not an isolated incident, and that school staff were either complicit or too fearful to speak out. The McCormick incident also prompted the creation of a district-level action plan to address some of the systemic issues that led to the bigoted bullying, which includes conducting a climate survey like the one in the works this semester.
Tracey Kinney, assistant superintendent of instruction for LCSD1, said the district has administered several climate surveys through the years, but they didn’t focus specifically on attitudes of a diverse student population.
“The instruments that have been used are not as sensitive to some of the cultural competency goals and equity issues that have been concerning to our community,” Kinney said. “We have chosen to work with WEEAC to administer a survey that is more sensitive to some of those issues, instead of simply just climate.”
She said the district plans to limit the survey to students in fifth grade and above because there will likely be more participation from older students, who will have higher-level reading skills and context to answer the questions.
Once the results of the survey are compiled and analyzed, the district will use its findings to help inform school policy moving forward.
“Our schools are a reflection of our community, and our community reflects our school, so measuring perspectives and perceptions among our students help us where we may need professional development for our entire staff,” Kinney said.
“It may give us information about misconceptions students might have. I also think it will lead to great conversations between students and their parents about their family values. It will open room for discussions and growth for our school district and our community.”