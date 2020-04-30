CHEYENNE – Prior to the COVID-19 closure, Laramie County School District 1 high school graduation ceremonies were scheduled for the end of May.
Recently, the district surveyed seniors and their parents about how they would like to proceed. Given three choices – cancel graduation ceremonies and mail diplomas, conduct virtual graduation or postpone graduation until summer – those surveyed said they would like to postpone graduation.
“We won’t be able to set alternative dates until our county health officer has more confidence in our ability to host large crowds,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said in a news release. “Any decisions regarding graduation ceremonies will be made in conjunction with our county health officer. As soon as this would be deemed safe, we will announce rescheduled days/times. This probably won’t happen any sooner than the weekend after Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
The district is working on alternative ways to recognize graduates this May, including students who may not be available to attend later ceremonies due to deployment or other circumstances.
“We are teaming up with local businesses and organizations that have stepped up to provide some unique opportunities,” Brown said. “In addition, LCSD1 will be providing senior yard signs that our families can use to display these accomplishments.”