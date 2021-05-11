CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is postponing administration of the student climate survey that was to take place today.
Originally, the district planned to use a free survey, which is proprietary to the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center (WEEAC). Due to the proprietary nature of the survey, questions could not be released to the public.
“To allow for that transparency, the district will be postponing the survey and looking to find or develop a survey that will allow stakeholders to view the questions prior to administering it to students,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said in a news release.
As part of the Superintendent’s Action Plan, the climate survey is an effort to learn more about how students feel about school and how they interact with each other, according to the release.