CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is in the beginning stages of navigating a recent directive from the state to cut next year’s budget by 10%.
The district – in fact, all of Wyoming’s 48 districts – won’t know the exact amount it will need to cut from its budget until after the Wyoming Legislature adjourns next spring. But some kind of cuts to jobs, salaries or employee benefits are looking inevitable.
“We have $38 million in non-personnel costs. We can’t balance a budget on non-personnel costs alone,” Jed Cicarelli, the district’s finance director, told the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at a special meeting Friday.
The meeting was the first of what will likely be many meetings over the next several months in which the board, district officials, staff and community members will weigh which district services should either be reduced or eliminated to accommodate the state’s austerity measures.
In addition to budget shortfalls created by COVID-19, steady declines in the state’s mineral revenue, which have historically funded the majority of local school budgets, have left districts with tough choices to make over the next year.
“Our salaries and benefits costs are around 85% of our budget. We’re very cognizant of that fact, but there are fixed expenses for our budget. We have to turn on the lights, we have to mow the lawns,” Cicarelli told the school board. “Most of the programs we’ll talk about over the next few weeks and months will have a personnel component. Whether we look at instructional programs, or athletics, or grounds and maintenance, there’s still a personnel component tied to those budget reductions.”
Superintendent Boyd Brown said the district will aim to keep those cuts as far away from students as possible, but the district must be prepared for a reduction in services in order to make such substantial budget reductions.
“We can’t cut 10% of the budget and not have fewer services somewhere,” Brown said. “Especially with where we’re at right now, it’s very important to have quality custodians and people to make sure we’re cleaning our schools, but that’s an area where we’re going to have fewer opportunities to be as robust as we are right now – just like some of the other areas.”
“I think it’s going to be across the board,” Brown added. “Getting kids to school, feeding kids, all of those things are imperative for making sure our kids are ready to learn. But there are going to be services or reduced services in certain areas because of the budget cuts – if we wind up getting cut by 10%.”
Trustee Rich Wiederspahn asked if cutting retirement benefits could be an option “to keep our budget cuts as far away from staff and students as possible.”
“I hate to keep coming back to this, but our post-employment benefits programs are incredibly rich. …. If we continue to fund those programs as they currently are, we’re going to have to start cutting staff,” he said, adding that he’s already heard from current district employees who’d be willing to take a salary reduction if it means keeping their jobs.
“I’m not suggesting that’s the answer to our problem, and it probably isn’t, but I think it would be really important to listen to our employees, and they might have some creative ideas we need to hear.”
Cicarelli said the district is committed to involving employees and community members in the upcoming budget discussions.
“With 10% cuts, there’s going to be unpopular decisions that will be made,” he said, noting that maintaining equitable access to education for disadvantaged students will also be at the forefront of the district’s budget dialogue.
“There’s a number of different ways we can prioritize certain programs and expenditures as they relate directly to student achievement. If we can try to focus on efficiencies and expense reductions outside of the classroom or support categories, we certainly will,” Cicarelli said.
“But we’re really going to have to leave no rock unturned when it comes to examining the potential burden of these 10% budget reductions.”