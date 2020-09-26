Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR FAR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...SOUTHERN PORTION OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310 AFFECTING CENTRAL AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTY, AND SOUTHERN PORTION OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313 AFFECTING KIMBALL AND CHEYENNE COUNTIES. * WIND...WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 35 TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...4 TO 5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&