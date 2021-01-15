CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is bracing for an unknown amount of cuts to its state funding allocation, but it’s preparing for at least $18 million in cuts to next year’s budget.
“We’re examining our areas of the budget that might be characterized as the ‘nice-to-haves,’ but might not be necessary to meet our constitutional requirements,” said Jed Cicarelli, finance director for LCSD1.
He said the district is looking at reducing the non-personnel budget, but that “inevitably, when we’re talking about $18 million or more in reductions, the personnel side is going to be impacted.
“That could be through an examination of our compensation policies, our benefits policies, utilizing vacancies from retirees or collapsed positions. There’s a whole lot of moving parts there, but every area of the district is going to be impacted in some way.”
The decline in revenue from the coal, oil and gas industries, which helps fund a considerable portion of Wyoming’s K-12 schools, has created a nearly $300 million deficit in the state’s School Foundation Program account for the 2021-22 biennium.
While the state has a constitutional obligation to fund an “adequate” education for all students, lawmakers are using this year’s legislative session to consider how it might reduce the amount of money it needs to make that happen.
One idea has come from the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, which has drafted a bill that would permanently reduce the education block grant by $100 million statewide, which would mean $15 million in cuts to LCSD1. That would take the district’s total state funding, which accounts for roughly 65% of the district’s total budget, from about $214 million to $199 million.
“The main nuance we’re addressing here with the $100 million is not only that there’s not a sunset date associated with it, but we also have more than $100 million in cuts likely in the upcoming fiscal year,” said Cicarelli, who presented this information to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees during a work session earlier this week.
If passed, the bill would also allow for the Legislature to raise an additional statewide sales and use tax if it determines extra money is needed to fulfill its commitment to education outlined in the state’s basket of goods.
“So, there’s a to-be determined amount regarding sales and use tax?” Trustee Rich Weiderspahn asked, confirming that this is so far the only revenue-generating measure the Legislature has proposed to fill in school funding gaps.
“The revenue side is just as varying as the expenditure side,” Cicarelli said. “The tax that may hypothetically need to be passed in order to cover the School Foundation deficit, but it could be different if there’s rebounds in coal, oil or assessed valuation. It is very flexible.”
In addition to the possibility of a $15 million cut if the bill is passed, the district is already facing another $3 million in cuts now that the Wyoming Legislature’s previous cuts to education, including reductions in employee health insurance funding and the gradual elimination of external cost adjustments to operating costs, are taking effect.
A 400-student dip in enrollment this year, due to COVID-19 pushing many students to enroll in home school or virtual classes outside of the district, will also decrease the amount of money the district receives in per-pupil funding in the coming years.
If the recalibration committee’s bill were to pass into law in its current form, all of those additional reductions bring the total projected shortfall for the next fiscal year to approximately $18 million. But the anticipated increase in district expenses – which could include inflation of operating costs – bring the actual reduction estimate to $22.5 million next year.
That’s a 7% decrease in revenue, which the district is using as a baseline for its budgeting moving forward. But it’s also creating budgets based on 10% and 13% reductions because until the Legislature adjourns this spring, it’s unknown what the final budget will look like.
“We’re still working on the details of those three budget scenarios,” Cicarelli said. “It’s a little bit of a hurry up and wait game, but we don’t have the luxury of waiting.”