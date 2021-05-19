CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s largest school district won’t have to cut as much from next year’s budget as it once anticipated, but it still plans to make some sizable reductions.
At a meeting of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Monday night, Jed Cicarelli, LCSD1’s director of finance, estimated the district will have to make somewhere between $3.5 million and $3.8 million in cuts to its operating revenue when it passes its 2021-22 budget in July.
“This year’s budget has presented a significant amount of challenges,” Cicarelli told the board, reminding members that it’s still a work in progress. “We’ll continue to refine and adjust the budget all the way until we have a final adoption in July, and it will be further adjusted into the fall as we refine the data from the state Department of Education.”
Several months ago, the district projected it could have to cut as much 7.5% – or $22.5 million – from its roughly $217 million in operating revenue.
Wyoming has historically relied on revenue from the mineral industry to equitably fund schools in the state. But with that industry on the decline, the Wyoming Legislature started off the lawmaking session by proposing major cuts to the state’s school funding model. However, onetime money from federal COVID-19 relief funds allowed lawmakers to temporarily fill a $300 million structural deficit to K-12 funding and avoid cutting the formula for now.
But that didn’t completely shield LCSD1 from taking a financial hit this year.
In addition to a $2.5 million rise in employee health insurance costs, legislative measures enacted in 2020 reduced the district’s external cost adjustments for expenses related to labor, educational materials and energy by half this year, resulting in a $1.3 million funding decrease.
On top of that, LCSD1’s enrollment dropped by 421 students this school year – the first time the district has seen a drop in a decade. Since state allocations to districts are calculated using the number of students enrolled (known as Average Daily Membership), the change in enrollment has resulted in another $2.5 million in budget reductions for the upcoming year.
“The one factor that’s not represented here in that $3.5 million impact as a whole is the final expenditures for special education and transportation. As the fiscal year comes to a close, we’ll have a better gauge of what the expenditures for this year will mean for the resources next year,” Cicarelli said, noting that this year’s transportation costs are down and special education costs are up.
Right now, the state reimburses school districts for 100% of transportation and special education costs.
“If our expenses decrease for the current year, that means less revenue for the upcoming year,” Cicarelli said.
Although it has no plans to lay off any current employees, the district is expecting to address projected budget cuts through a variety of measures, which could include some of the following:
• Reducing staffing levels by not filling or collapsing certain vacated positions
• Finding other sources of revenue to pay for professional development
• Reducing staff travel budgets to national events
• Using federal COVID-19 relief money to pay for some eligible expenses like those associated with the Cheyenne Virtual School
• No longer reimbursing students for the costs of Advanced Placement tests starting next year
• Cutting certain programs, such as elementary-level sports
Eliminating athletic activities for fifth- and sixth-graders, for instance, would save the district about $500,000.
Trustee Christy Klaassen said she’d especially like to avoid cuts to elementary sports, if possible.
“This really breaks my heart,” she said. “A lot of students who are this age will not get the opportunities to compete at a higher level when they go to junior high and high school because they might not have the skills, the ability, or they might not have been able to afford to have private lessons or be on a traveling team some other students have.”
The district will continue budget negotiations over the next two months, and the school board will vote on next year’s budget by July 12.
That’s right around the time the Legislature will likely meet for a special session, where it could address changes to the school finance formula. If that happens, Cicarelli said, “There’s a possibility we might have to amend our budget as the result of any legislative action.”