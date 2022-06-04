CHEYENNE – During the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting May 16, 22 students were recognized for receiving the Seal of Biliteracy.
The Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by the end of their high school career. Through an approved test, students must be able to show they are proficient in English and another language.
The following students earned the Seal of Biliteracy in April:
Central High School
Marie Apostolou, French and English
Patrick Winstead, Spanish and English
Julia Steele, French and English
Shelby Cavanaugh, Spanish and English
Joshua Pollock, French and English
Aileen McGahuey, Spanish and English
Eliott Beer, French and English
Samuel Voeller, French and English
Julie Wells, French and English
Mark Murray, French and English
Connor Shuck, French and English
East High School
Porcha Emmons, Spanish and English
Jesser Perez, Spanish and English
Jessica Cuevas, Spanish and English
Tucker Smith, Spanish and English
Alleynah Ronnau, German and English
South High School
Mason Valentine, German and English
Michael Rachocki, German and English
Thomas Valencia, Spanish and English
Veronica Hudson Hurtado, Spanish and English
Alexa Verduzco-Amezcua, Spanish and English
Brinsy Zubia Chavez, Spanish and English Advanced Distinction