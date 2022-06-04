CHEYENNE – During the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting May 16, 22 students were recognized for receiving the Seal of Biliteracy.

The Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by the end of their high school career. Through an approved test, students must be able to show they are proficient in English and another language.

The following students earned the Seal of Biliteracy in April:

Central High School

  • Marie Apostolou, French and English
  • Patrick Winstead, Spanish and English
  • Julia Steele, French and English
  • Shelby Cavanaugh, Spanish and English
  • Joshua Pollock, French and English
  • Aileen McGahuey, Spanish and English
  • Eliott Beer, French and English
  • Samuel Voeller, French and English
  • Julie Wells, French and English
  • Mark Murray, French and English
  • Connor Shuck, French and English

East High School

  • Porcha Emmons, Spanish and English
  • Jesser Perez, Spanish and English
  • Jessica Cuevas, Spanish and English
  • Tucker Smith, Spanish and English
  • Alleynah Ronnau, German and English

South High School

  • Mason Valentine, German and English
  • Michael Rachocki, German and English
  • Thomas Valencia, Spanish and English
  • Veronica Hudson Hurtado, Spanish and English
  • Alexa Verduzco-Amezcua, Spanish and English
  • Brinsy Zubia Chavez, Spanish and English Advanced Distinction

