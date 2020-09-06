Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON SNOW AND COLD WILL IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA STARTING MONDAY NIGHT... AN UNUSUALLY COLD AIRMASS FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR IS FORECAST TO PUSH SOUTH ACROSS THE HIGH PLAINS BEGINNING ON MONDAY. CONFIDENCE IS INCREASING WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. A SHARP COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO MOVE SOUTH ACROSS THE EASTERN PLAINS MONDAY AFTERNOON, RESULTING IN A RAPID DECREASE IN TEMPERATURES INTO THE 50S AND 40S MONDAY AFTERNOON AND MONDAY EVENING. PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS RAIN INITIALLY, AND THEN GRADUALLY CHANGE TO SNOW DOWN TO ELEVATIONS OF 4000 FEET MONDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING. IN ADDITION, A HARD FREEZE WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON FOR ALL LOCATIONS TUESDAY NIGHT WITH OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENS AND 20S INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST FORECAST AND POTENTIAL WATCHES AND WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE REGARDING THE EARLY SEASON WINTER WEATHER EVENT.