CHEYENNE – Rebecca Murray hadn’t initially planned on becoming a teacher.
"School was not particularly my favorite place to be, but I wanted to join the Peace Corps, and they told me I should have something more than an English degree," Murray, an eighth grade English teacher at Johnson Junior High School, said. "I did my student-teaching and I fell in love with it, particularly with this age group – they're at this messy age where they're partly adult, partly kid."
But after 21 years years of teaching, it’s clear Murray chose the right profession.
Wednesday afternoon, Murray was in the middle of teaching class when she learned she won the Teacher of the Year Award for Laramie County School District 1.
“Our school has amazing teachers, and Rebecca is one snapshot of that right now, so it was very difficult to pick one,” said Johnson Principal Brian Cox, who nominated Murray for this year’s award. “She has the strongest relationship with her kids. Kids love coming to her class. Very rarely do you ever have a kid just storm out of her class. Even if they’re having a bad day, they go to (Murray’s) class because it’s a safe place to be.”
Cox also praised Murray for her students’ consistently high academic performance and her ability to create a positive learning environment.
“Teachers who choose to work at the middle level and who choose to stay working at the middle level are diamonds that we need to lock onto and celebrate,” he said. “I’ve worked at both middle schools and high schools, and by far that middle level is where you deal with all of the emotion and trauma those kids have gone through. You’re like their surrogate parent.”
Joselyn Aguilar-Perez is one of Murray’s students and said Murray is one of her favorite teachers.
“She’s a really understanding teacher and she helps you understand what she’s teaching,” said Aguilar-Perez, who added that being in Murray’s class this year has inspired her to read more books. “She gives us time to read every day. She's always in a good mood. She’s never negative.”
Both LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow came to Murray’s classroom to present her with the award.
“It’s people like you who make LCSD1 one of the best districts in the nation,” Brown told Murray. As part of her award, Murray will receive $500 to spend on herself and another $500 to spend on classroom supplies.
She intends to spend that second check on more books for the classroom.
“Books build engagement, no matter what you’re reading,” Murray said. Another part of her approach to engaging students includes seeing them as individuals.
“There is a lot of value in approaching kids as people, and sometimes we forget to do that," she said. "But they are at their most valuable and creative if they have a safe space to release that.”
Murray will now be in the running for the Wyoming Teacher of the Year competition. The winner will be announced later this summer.