CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials said Thursday they have been notified about an ongoing social media post of a threatening nature that has been circulating among Cheyenne's junior high schools.
This potential threat stems from a nationwide TikTok trend threatening gun violence. The threat is being monitored by school districts and law enforcement agencies across the nation, according to an LCSD1 news release.
While working with the Cheyenne Police Department, the threat appears to be unsubstantiated. Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be present at local schools for the rest of this week, the release said.
LCSD1 officials said they appreciate the students who reported this incident. Social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the School Resource Officer or submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline (844-996-7233) (844-WYO-SAFE).
Similar social media threats have emerged throughout the nation and in the local district over the past several months. LCSD1 officials remind the public that spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats. The Cheyenne Police Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary alarms and to not participate in spreading unverified rumors.