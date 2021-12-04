...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
LCSD1 seeks input on best use of federal ARP Act funds
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is seeking community, staff and parent feedback regarding the expenditure of one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to LCSD1 Finance Director Jed Cicarelli, the district is eligible to receive $42 million in onetime ARP funds. The money must be used to maintain safe and effective school operations and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning.
“At least 20% of the money must be used to address learning loss, mental health and student well-being,” Cicarelli said in a news release. “We are seeking feedback on how the funds should be spent.”
A link to the Federal COVID Funds Survey is located on the homepage of the district website, www.laramie1.org. The survey will be open until Dec. 27.