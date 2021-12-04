CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is seeking community, staff and parent feedback regarding the expenditure of one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds.

According to LCSD1 Finance Director Jed Cicarelli, the district is eligible to receive $42 million in onetime ARP funds. The money must be used to maintain safe and effective school operations and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning.

“At least 20% of the money must be used to address learning loss, mental health and student well-being,” Cicarelli said in a news release. “We are seeking feedback on how the funds should be spent.”

A link to the Federal COVID Funds Survey is located on the homepage of the district website, www.laramie1.org. The survey will be open until Dec. 27.

