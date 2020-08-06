CHEYENNE – Parents, staff and students at Laramie County School District 1 have been asked to provide input regarding the first day of school.
According to the official school calendar, the first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24. During the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, two other start dates (Aug. 26 or Aug. 31) were proposed in order to allow for additional preparation.
In order to clarify the proposals, the following information is provided:
Monday, Aug. 24, is the current board-approved start date. This includes 180 student/teacher contact days. The last day of school is June 3, 2021, and is an early release day.
If school starts Wednesday, Aug. 26, student/teacher contact days are reduced by two days. The 2020-21 calendar remains the same. The last day of school is June 3, 2021, and is an early release day.
If school starts Monday, Aug. 31, then June 3, 2021, becomes a full day of school. The school year will not be extended unless the district must recognize snow day(s). Student/teacher contact days are exactly 175, which is required by Wyoming state statute. Any snow days will need to be made up after June 3.
To provide your preferred start date, go online to https://tinyurl.com/lcsd1startdate by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 7.