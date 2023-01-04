...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
LCSD1 seeks nominations for outstanding teacher and staff awards
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for outstanding teacher and staff awards.
For the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year award, nominees must be Wyoming certified classroom teachers in a state-approved or accredited school kindergarten through 12th grade, who plan to continue an active teaching career with LCSD1 through the 2023-24 school year.
LCSD1 staff and members of the community may nominate teachers for the award. Teachers may also self-nominate. Nomination forms are available at www.laramie1.org, and the deadline for nominations is Feb. 10.
The winner of this award will be eligible for the Wyoming Department of Education’s Wyoming Teacher of the Year award.
The district is also seeking nominations for its Educational Support Person of the Year award. Nominees must be staff members who have a minimum of one year of continuous employment with LCSD1 prior to nomination. The nominee must also continue to work in LCSD1 during the 2023-24 school year. Supervisors are ineligible.
Nominations may be made by anyone, including administrators, supervisors, staff, students, parents and community members. Nomination forms are available at www.laramie1.org, and the deadline for nominations is Feb. 6.
For more information, call the LCSD1 Community Relations Department at 307- 771-2192.