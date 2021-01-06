CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for its Educational Support Person of the Year award.
Nominees must be staff members who have a minimum of one year of continuous employment with LCSD1 prior to nomination. The nominee must also continue to work in LCSD1 during the 2021-22 school year. Supervisors are ineligible.
Nominations may be made by anyone, including administrators, supervisors, staff, students, parents and community members. Nomination forms are available on the LCSD1 website, www.laramie1.org, and the deadline for nominations is Monday, Feb. 8.
For more information, call the LCSD1 Community Relations Department at 307-771-2192.