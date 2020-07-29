CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is seeking input on names for a new fifth- and sixth-grade elementary school, which will be constructed on property located at Carlson Street and Powderhouse Road.

The following guidelines have been established by the board:

• Names and geographical locations shall be related to Cheyenne or Laramie County.

• Care should be taken to ensure names cannot be construed as discriminating or derogatory.

• Schools shouldn’t be named after an individual.

The LCSD1 Board of Trustees will make the final decision concerning the name of the school.

To provide a school name suggestion, go online to https://tinyurl.com/newlcsd1school.

