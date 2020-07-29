CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is seeking input on names for a new fifth- and sixth-grade elementary school, which will be constructed on property located at Carlson Street and Powderhouse Road.
The following guidelines have been established by the board:
• Names and geographical locations shall be related to Cheyenne or Laramie County.
• Care should be taken to ensure names cannot be construed as discriminating or derogatory.
• Schools shouldn’t be named after an individual.
The LCSD1 Board of Trustees will make the final decision concerning the name of the school.
To provide a school name suggestion, go online to https://tinyurl.com/newlcsd1school.